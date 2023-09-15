Create New Account
5G KILL SWITCH ACTIVATED
Published a day ago

What many of us have said for years, myself included, has now been confirmed. 5G has the power to release a reaction with the GO compounds released by the VX. Mike Adams, The Heath Ranger, Brighteon Broadcast News with help from Children's Health Defense has now confirmed this.


Links:


Mike Adam's Podcast 9/14/23 - https://healthrangerreport.com/brighteon-broadcast-news-sep-14-2023-shocking-science-paper-explains-how-5g-cell-signals-can-unleash-kill-vector-payloads-in-the-human-body


Natural News - https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-09-14-remote-kill-science-paper-reveals-cell-phone-signals-release-biological-payloads-graphene-oxide.html


Children's Health Defense - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/5g-emf-radiofrequency-radiation-health-risks-exposure-humans-cola/


MaterialsToday Chemistry - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2468519422002166

