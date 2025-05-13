Consequences of the holocaust narrative for the world (Part 2 of 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🕒 Time stamps 🕞
00:00 Deepening Jewish psychosis [continued]
20:00 Expanding global tyranny
42:35 Suffocating the human spirit
56:15 Approaching Victory
Part 1 of this video examined the debilitating consequences of the HN for Germany, for the Middle East, and for Jews themselves. This video continues with the last point, and goes on to examine the consequences for the whole world (losing national sovereignty) and for individuals (losing personal sovereignty). After that, the next video will look at the consequences for the Church.
Part 1/2 is available here:
https://www.brighteon.com/3d7d4937-0908-41d0-ae30-ba69bdc3fb49
Mirrored - Scripture and Tradition -- Fr James Mawdsley
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/