Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"We have a Common Position with the Council on Supporting the Territorial Integrity of Syria and the Right of the Syrians to Determine the Fate of their Country Themselves" - Sergey Lavrov
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
935 Subscribers
33 views
Published Monday

"We have a common position with the Council on supporting the territorial integrity of Syria and the right of the Syrians to determine the fate of their country themselves," - Sergey Lavrov.

"Syria's return to the Arab League has had a positive impact on the situation in the Middle East," the Russian Foreign Minister added.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket