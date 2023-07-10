"We have a common position with the Council on supporting the territorial integrity of Syria and the right of the Syrians to determine the fate of their country themselves," - Sergey Lavrov.
"Syria's return to the Arab League has had a positive impact on the situation in the Middle East," the Russian Foreign Minister added.
