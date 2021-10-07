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John Paul Rice, an independent Hollywood film producer of "A Childs Voice" movie on human and child trafficking speaks out.
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34 views • October 07, 2021
John Paul Rice, an independent Hollywood film producer of "A Childs Voice" movie on human and child trafficking speaks out.
This is a MUST watch. He lays it out and tells is as it is. He's also confirming the dots many of us have connected. Everything you see currently on the public world stage is a distraction from the darkest secret you could imagine which “they” don’t want you to know about.
Secret no more. Exposing ALL of this will unite ALL of US.
This is a MUST watch. He lays it out and tells is as it is. He's also confirming the dots many of us have connected. Everything you see currently on the public world stage is a distraction from the darkest secret you could imagine which “they” don’t want you to know about.
Secret no more. Exposing ALL of this will unite ALL of US.
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