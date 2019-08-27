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I Woke Up This Morning
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59 views • August 27, 2019
This is my heartfelt cry to all those who help to keep the machine alive in whatever way we do....by working for corporations designed to enslave, by buying products designed to do harm, or supporting policies that lead to economic bankruptcy and the deaths of millions. The only way to dismantle the apparatus of our own destruction is to refuse to comply! Wake up!
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