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10 German 'New World Order' Moves
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22 views • September 29, 2019
Are German leaders serious about putting together a new world order that is dominated by Germany? At least ten statements made by Germany's current Foreign Minister Heiko Maas point to this. Does Germany want Europe to have a military which is independent of the United States? Have German elites concluded that Germany is too small to have a sufficiently dominate influence in the world without European nations to align with it? Are steps being taken to dethrone the US dollar as the world's primary reserve currency? Are statements by US President Donald Trump helping push Germany and Europe together? Is there an 'Alliance for Multilateralism'? Is there any United Nations' connection? Could a German-dominated Europe be the Beast of Bible prophecy? Does Isaiah 10 point to Germany being used by God against powers such as the United States? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.
A written article of related interest is available titled "At UN, Heiko Maas contradicts Donald Trump vision and pushes for the New World Order" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/at-un-heiko-maas-essentially-contradicts-donald-trump-and-pushes-for-the-new-world-order/
A written article of related interest is available titled "At UN, Heiko Maas contradicts Donald Trump vision and pushes for the New World Order" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/at-un-heiko-maas-essentially-contradicts-donald-trump-and-pushes-for-the-new-world-order/
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