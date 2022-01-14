© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your questions on government mandates answered | Divine, with Leilani and Jenna | Ickonic
Follow
1
Share
Report
80 views • January 14, 2022
In the first ever episode of Divine, with Leilani and Jenna, we sat down with Dr. Niall McCrae of Workers of England Union and asked some pressing questions about government mandates in the workplace. As this topic is so important and is of great concern to so many people at the moment, we grabbed Niall for a further conversation and asked him more of your questions.
We hope this is of use to those who are facing turbulent times.
You can watch the full episode of Divine, with Leilani and Jenna for free over here: https://www.ickonic.com/Dashboard/Watch/1217
https://www.banned.video/
Ickonic
We hope this is of use to those who are facing turbulent times.
You can watch the full episode of Divine, with Leilani and Jenna for free over here: https://www.ickonic.com/Dashboard/Watch/1217
https://www.banned.video/
Ickonic
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.