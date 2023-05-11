Create New Account
05.07.23 Gas Station Grabs: Ommegang Gnommegang Belgian Style Blonde Ale 5.0/5*
Beer and Gear
Published Yesterday |

This is a really nice brew. To be fair I love me soe Belgians. This is a lighter version of a classic. Well balanced and smooth without the full flavor of a traditional Belgian this is still a delicious beer. Not overly sweet with a full mouth feel and a silky smooth profile this is a knockout. Well worth a look and an nteresting primer to the wonderful world of Belgians.Thanks for coming by and spending some time with us.

Big 3 folks!

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

