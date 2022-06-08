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COMMUNICATION FROM (LA QUINTA COLUMNA) 'WE HAVE DECIDED TO EXHAUST ALL THE LEGAL POSSIBILITIES...'
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206 views • June 08, 2022
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(world orders review)
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Communication from LA QUINTA COLUMNA (Over the Target & Under Attack !)
We have decided to exhaust all the legal possibilities and to APPEAL one of the 'absurd' sentences
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lBmaB0eOfc2a/ --- https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/COMMUNICATION-FROM-LA-QUINTA-COLUMNA:8
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A MESSAGE from LA QUINTA COLUMNA to the '''Fake Dissidence'''
(Over the Target & Under Attack !) https://www.bitchute.com/video/qwdnjAcmK7Hl/ [SHARE] https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/Message-from-La-Quinta-Columna-to-the-fake-dissidence.:e
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PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, MICRO-TECH SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT [SPECIAL REPORT]
(tangentopolis / La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
More MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES, PARASITES & GRAPHENE
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/LLTyeIkdc09N/
'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT' NANO INSPECT (World Economix Forum)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c1KSTqhqKm1n/
VAXXXED BLOOD / VAX SERUM (MICROSCOPED) EXHIBITS & FINDINGS
(WOR REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/m0qljD8NghUm/
(Dr. Andreas Noack) GRAPHENE 'RAZOR BLADES' In 'VACCINE'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ervbi96YgrzG/
IT HASN'T EVEN (REALLY) BEGUN... WAIT TILL THEY SWITCH THE LIGHTS ON !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RdSR7m6qrEQl/
PSYCHOCIVILIZED (INTRO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/czjvRF4MbTeW/
PSYCHOCIVILIZED [PT. I]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E7aDoKtPCehC/
(PSYCHO-CIVILIZED) [PT. II]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zIZlpdCsbWeu/
TAGGED, TRACKED, TRACED & OWNED!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dpY3XCASz6yR/
NSSM-200 (The KISSINGER REPORT) [transcript]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KOtiftdDklVy/
Deagel, Covid & the Slow Genocide by Great Reset 2025
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C8mFoLbYexuK/
TECHNOCRATIC DYSTOPIA (Patrick Wood)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/20T3OaXUNKNH/
PCR VIRUS-TEST [EXPOSED] (THE KARY MULLIS COMPILATION)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4PLFdQ7aaVAP/
Covid19 Test Swabs (With Self Assembling Nano-materials... aka Morgellons?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jx825MiDJYi7/
5G, Nano Tech, Downloadable Vaccines & Remote Neural Programming
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1ekTscJditpL/
Nano Chips, Smart Dust; the Human Microchipping Agenda
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eNbqaXssnkvP/
RADIOACTIVE SWABS / GRAPHENE 'VAX' / ACUTE RADIATION SYNDROME
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ci4sRSBTjr7i/
(Aldous Huxley) THE ULTIMATE REVOLUTION
[PT-01] https://www.bitchute.com/video/QoGrrgoqxknu/
[PT-02] https://www.bitchute.com/video/lEsk9aHGJX33/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
Communication from LA QUINTA COLUMNA (Over the Target & Under Attack !)
We have decided to exhaust all the legal possibilities and to APPEAL one of the 'absurd' sentences
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lBmaB0eOfc2a/ --- https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/COMMUNICATION-FROM-LA-QUINTA-COLUMNA:8
================
A MESSAGE from LA QUINTA COLUMNA to the '''Fake Dissidence'''
(Over the Target & Under Attack !) https://www.bitchute.com/video/qwdnjAcmK7Hl/ [SHARE] https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/Message-from-La-Quinta-Columna-to-the-fake-dissidence.:e
================
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, MICRO-TECH SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT [SPECIAL REPORT]
(tangentopolis / La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
More MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES, PARASITES & GRAPHENE
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/LLTyeIkdc09N/
'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT' NANO INSPECT (World Economix Forum)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c1KSTqhqKm1n/
VAXXXED BLOOD / VAX SERUM (MICROSCOPED) EXHIBITS & FINDINGS
(WOR REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/m0qljD8NghUm/
(Dr. Andreas Noack) GRAPHENE 'RAZOR BLADES' In 'VACCINE'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ervbi96YgrzG/
IT HASN'T EVEN (REALLY) BEGUN... WAIT TILL THEY SWITCH THE LIGHTS ON !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RdSR7m6qrEQl/
PSYCHOCIVILIZED (INTRO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/czjvRF4MbTeW/
PSYCHOCIVILIZED [PT. I]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E7aDoKtPCehC/
(PSYCHO-CIVILIZED) [PT. II]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zIZlpdCsbWeu/
TAGGED, TRACKED, TRACED & OWNED!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dpY3XCASz6yR/
NSSM-200 (The KISSINGER REPORT) [transcript]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KOtiftdDklVy/
Deagel, Covid & the Slow Genocide by Great Reset 2025
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C8mFoLbYexuK/
TECHNOCRATIC DYSTOPIA (Patrick Wood)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/20T3OaXUNKNH/
PCR VIRUS-TEST [EXPOSED] (THE KARY MULLIS COMPILATION)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4PLFdQ7aaVAP/
Covid19 Test Swabs (With Self Assembling Nano-materials... aka Morgellons?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jx825MiDJYi7/
5G, Nano Tech, Downloadable Vaccines & Remote Neural Programming
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1ekTscJditpL/
Nano Chips, Smart Dust; the Human Microchipping Agenda
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eNbqaXssnkvP/
RADIOACTIVE SWABS / GRAPHENE 'VAX' / ACUTE RADIATION SYNDROME
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ci4sRSBTjr7i/
(Aldous Huxley) THE ULTIMATE REVOLUTION
[PT-01] https://www.bitchute.com/video/QoGrrgoqxknu/
[PT-02] https://www.bitchute.com/video/lEsk9aHGJX33/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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