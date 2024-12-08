The Great Apostasy of the "Covid Christians"

In an era we once knew as BC (Before Covid), a curious phenomenon transpired among those known as the "Covid Christians." These once-faithful followers of Jesus Christ inexplicably traded their sacred scriptures for what can only be described as Satan's Sauce—the Covid vaccine.

Across pulpits and pews, these believers, in a bizarre twist of faith, seemed to forget the very essence of their creed. Instead of heeding the teachings of Jesus, they tuned into the hypnotic hum of the television, where the Gospel of Vaccination was preached. Where does the Bible advocate for injecting oneself with what some might call Satan's own essence in liquid form? Nowhere, my friends. The Good Book, a guide for millennia, suddenly became secondary to the fearmongering of nightly news anchors.

The Covid Christians, a moniker now dripping with irony, bowed down to their new deity—the Vaccine. They turned their holy places into vaccination centers, where instead of the bread and wine of communion, they partook in a sacrament of the syringe, injecting what they were told was salvation against "Satan’s False Pandemic."

Jesus, in his infinite wisdom, never spoke of needles and vaccines as the path to salvation. He didn't say, "Thou shall take the jab," nor did he advocate for bowing down to pharmaceutical giants or the soothsayers of science. Yet, here were the Covid Christians, forsaking the word of God for the words of CEOs and politicians, guided not by faith but by fear.

Even the shepherds of their flocks—the pastors, ministers, and preachers—joined the parade of deception. They stood in line, not at the altar, but at medical clinics, leading their congregations into what could be seen as a Faustian bargain. They failed their calling, turning their back on divine wisdom for the fleeting reassurance of science.

But there’s hope, as there always is in the narrative of Christianity. The True Christians, those who might have momentarily strayed, can seek forgiveness. They can learn from this great betrayal, never again to trust those who lead them into the arms of such deceit. They must confess their error and recognize the deceivers—those who whispered in the ear of fear rather than faith.

In the end, let this be a lesson in discernment for all: trust in God, not in the concoctions of man, especially when they come with the endorsement of the devil's own script in the form of a vaccine.

#CovidChristians #SatanSauce

NebraskaJournalHerald.com