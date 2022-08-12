"Why Should US Decide How Everyone Behaves" - Pink Floyd co-Founder, Roger Waters RT Interview - 081222

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has joined RT to talk about his latest CNN interview, global geopolitical situation, economical issues and more.

Zelensky promised to adhere to the Minsk agreements and stop the civil war in Ukraine.





◾️Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters recalled this in an interview with RT.





◾️"He promised to put an end to the civil war (which has been going on since 2014 after the illegal coup d'etat) and to grant certain self-government to Donetsk and Lugansk. And of course, as soon as he was elected, someone, I believe, put a gun to his head - and he changed his mind and did none of this."





◾️Waters suggested that many of the 73% of Ukrainians who voted for Zelensky did so because they did not want to fight.