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Covid Booster Slaves
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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135 views • February 24, 2022
4 MILLION COVID PASSPORTS DEACTIVATED IN FRANCE AS PEOPLE BECOME SLAVES TO PHARMACEUTICAL CABAL
The longer you comply to their games, the longer it will continue; If people had said no from the start for the two weeks to flatten the curve, their scam would already be over.

In France, they are harassing the population to be boosted every 4 months, or go back to zero and see your stupid Covid passport deactivated, and pretty soon, if the tyranny keeps up, every month, and then week

The only thing we are sure about these experimental injections is that it causes massive miscarriages with women losing their babies, out of control menstruation, and very possibly it causes sterilization and a lower lifespan.

In other words, it serves the Great Reset New World Order fascist globalist depopulation agenda, where only a few of their obedient slaves will survive, if people continue to comply to their tyranny.
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new world orderfrancescamdemicflatten the curvecovid passportspharmaceutical cabalexperimental injections
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