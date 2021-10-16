EFFECTASHIOUSISH... FAUCI AND BIG PHARMA ARE NOT LYING THIS TIME! WAKE UP CALL 10-16-2021

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Waking the Future
Now more than ever join us on Telegram for updates and community! Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Who's right and who's wrong about the injections? Is this not what they want us all arguing about? Keep us all divided until our end!
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Article Links:
https://twitter.com/ke11ybender/status/1448936949012578304?t=cR4G2UwiVfqNcS4IDURZyg&;s=19
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10097721/Covid-lie-spreaders-small-cabal-anti-vaxxers-cashing-risking-countless-lives.html
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/los-angeles-county-sheriff-wont-enforce-poorly-thought-out-poorly-executed-vaccine-mandate/
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globaljustice.org.uk%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F12%2Fbig-pharma-vaccine.jpg&;f=1&nofb=1
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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over