A video Circulating on TikTok - where a Mobilized Ukrainian Reads a Poem about 50 Stars vs Unity of Brotherhood! - ENG text

In TikTok, there's a video circulating where a mobilized Ukrainian reads a poem:
"Animals from a distant land,
Where there are 50 little stars on the flag,
Made me believe,
That brothers are no longer brothers to us,
And they threw a celebration,
With dances on bones and blood,
Of my acquaintances, neighbors, brothers,
Who perish in this blind war.
This can't go on any longer, I await salvation. Unity of brotherhood!"
And there are many guys like him on the front! Make the right choice. Surrender, drop your weapons, raise the white flag, and you'll stay alive.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.