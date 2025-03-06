Bushra Al-Tawil is Freed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Journalist Bushra Al-Tawil was arrested by the occupation several times, and she was freed from the prisons along with 66 prisoners who embraced freedom as a result of the prisoner exchange deal.
Interview: Bushra Al-Tawil.
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 21/01/2025
