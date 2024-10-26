Kit Knightly: The Endgame is a World State, Popular Resistance Has Set Them Back

Kit Knightly of Off Guardian discusses the state of the world and how the big picture endgame is some type of world state. He believes popular resistance to their plans have set them back considerably and we are now in a sort of stalemate. He comments on how different cultures and geographies view the globalist beast in a different light, BRICS and "multipolarity", how the decline of America will be used to sell technocracy, the biosecurity state, the Algorithm Ghetto, the coming Climate Lockdowns, the Not-War and how its consequences forward the Great Reset agenda, and more!





About Kit Knightly

Kit Knightly is co-editor of OffGuardian. The Guardian banned him from commenting. Twice. He used to write for fun, but now he's forced to out of a near-permanent sense of outrage.





