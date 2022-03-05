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Controlled Collapse: Fog of War Propaganda Seizes Global Communications
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230 views • March 05, 2022
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Alex Jones exposes the truth hiding in the fog of war propaganda to seize control of the flow of information ahead of the Great Reset collapse.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/rt-america-to-shut-down-production-fire-most-staff/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/lindsey-graham-calls-on-a-russian-citizen-to-assassinate-putin-following-alleged-russian-assault-on-ukrainian-nuclear-plant/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-first-casualty-of-war-is-the-truth/
Beat Inflation & Support The Infowar With Insurance You Can Eat!
Alex Jones exposes the truth hiding in the fog of war propaganda to seize control of the flow of information ahead of the Great Reset collapse.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/rt-america-to-shut-down-production-fire-most-staff/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/lindsey-graham-calls-on-a-russian-citizen-to-assassinate-putin-following-alleged-russian-assault-on-ukrainian-nuclear-plant/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-first-casualty-of-war-is-the-truth/
Beat Inflation & Support The Infowar With Insurance You Can Eat!
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