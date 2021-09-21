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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09-21
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90 views • September 21, 2021
The destruction of America is at hand folks, and the whole destruction can be laid at the feet of Biden, Harris, Pelosi and the demon-0-brats, because they are the ones pushing for it. But the republicans are being blamed because they will not do the things needed to fight back.
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