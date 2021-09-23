D.BUZZ FEATURES : BANNED.VIDEO : VIDEO EMBEDS

D.Buzz supports video URLs as Embeds fromBanned.Video .



Head over to Banned.Video and find a video you wish to share. Below the video there's a share icon to click on, upon clicking on this the URL get copied to your clip board.



Go back to D.Buzz and into a Buzz or Comment. You can then paste, this is "Ctrl+c" on Windows or "Apple+v" on Mac.



You will see theBanned.Video video show up in the Buzz preview section.



D.BUZZ FEATURES :

The D.Buzz Features Video series is focused on short videos for all the different features on D.Buzz. These videos are to be used for our community in referencing features and to address "how to" questions.



Should you have any questions or suggestions not listed in the video, please add them below in the comments or reach out to us on Discord.



Thank you for being part of our community.