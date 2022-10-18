Time Lapse video of FARMER brush hogging his field after harvest from 2 miles away...Watch the black dot zip back and forth in the bottom part of the picture. It is a fairly large tractor pulling a large brush hog. He gets caught in a rainstorm.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.