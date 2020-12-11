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Ingenious Currency Auction Scam
bestsmallcountry
bestsmallcountry
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10 views • December 11, 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bestsmallcountry/ 💕☘🇮🇪🔥
My MeWe Videos https://mewe.com/i/bestsmallcountry/media
OUR MeWe Group https://mewe.com/join/bestsmallcountry/
Invite https://brighteon.social/invite/7o8Tcv6P
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Source https://www.brighteon.com/0b1e7149-4d58-44f5-9e11-eb8dff378566

Georgia Guidestones THIS WAS ALL PLANNED (Erected March 1980)
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/8e/dd/4e/8edd4eb1d04916d41dd483abf81ac88b.jpg
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-9aRR6eQmAi8/UU3FKvzznyI/AAAAAAAASwY/2xTdQ16GqvY/s1600/Georgia-Guidestones.jpg

South Park Banker Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0dQFtjVlb0
Simpsons Coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHMNgO-cndA
Pandemic Bonds https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5NUgJYmjE0
Event 201 Covid-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCL80zeEkC0
Human Organ Trading https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOE5kyXPN4I
TheProblem of Government https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew2pALUMWko

Must see
The Big Short & Links: https://tinyurl.com/y52yh4rx
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk

What we now know...
1: Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless.
2: Covid 19 is a distraction from financial collapse.
3: Human organs, weather and diseases all trade for profit.
4: There are NO AUTHORITIES working for our benefit.
5: Once awareness happens Society will be unrecognisable.
6: The culpible have their bunkers ready, to hide from us.

Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.brighteon.com/9b30cd81-169c-49b1-bd31-e9f78371e459
SGT Report https://sgtreport.com/
My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/ http://thefreedomarticles.com/ https://sgtreport.com/ http://beforeitsnews.com/ https://nexusnewsfeed.com/ http://newsmaxtv.com https://pieceofmindful.com/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/ https://off/-guardian.org/ https://noqreport.com/ https://populist.press/ https://christianpatriots.org/ https://tradingeconomics.com http://stoplookthink.com/ https://unlimitedhangout.com/ http://rairfoundation.com/ https://www.oann.com/

To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
For "Business" Cards: https://www.vistaprint.ie/ Order #: VP_08RMP4TJ
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IwB10Gs-UeIPe0XKIeZA1oHqZUHXo1sd/
Keywords
fraudscamcurrency auctiondollar auction
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