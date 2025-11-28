Krasnolymanske direction

In the suburbs of Krasnyi Lyman, our FPV operators continue to deliver the strongest fire impact on the enemy. Any attempt to move for the enemy turns into a risk of losses.

✨ The footage shows the work of our front-line soldiers: in the vicinity of the city, equipment used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to transport UAV crews was destroyed.

Adding:

Final Chords📝

In the Pokrovsk-Mirnograd direction, new evidence has emerged of Russian troops advancing north of Pokrovsk.

🔻Current situation:

▪️Enemy presence in Pokrovsk is minimal, but special units of Ukrainian formations are conducting suicidal raids on its outskirts. And this is exclusively for the sake of creating an image, no longer even about flags.

▪️The neck of the Mirnograd "cauldron" remains predominantly a "gray zone". Enemy formations are trying to break through in both directions but are subjected to multiple drone strikes.

▪️From Mirnograd itself, more and more reports are emerging that the southern part of the city has come under Russian troops' control. Or at least organized enemy resistance has ended there.

In the north of the city, AFU is trying to defend in the vicinity of the "Tsentralna" mine, but organizing defense under air strikes in a "cauldron" is not the easiest task.

▪️Battles continue on the flanks of the direction. Russian troops are attacking in Rodynske and repelling Ukrainian formations' counterattacks from Bilytske.

Moreover, from Bilytske, the enemy is trying to break through not only towards Suvorove but also to the line of Ivanivka — Dorozhne.

📌 The AFU command's attempts to recapture flanks and "cut off protrusions" will no longer influence the outcome of the battle for the Pokrovsk-Mirnograd urban area. At the end of the autumn campaign, Russian troops are completing the clearing of key AFU defensive lines in the south of Donbas and preparing a bridgehead for further liberation of Russian territory.