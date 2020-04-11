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Virginia Governor Announces Signing of Extreme Abortion Bill on Good Friday
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26 views • April 11, 2020
by Dr. Susan Berry | 10 Apr 2020
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced on Good Friday that he signed into law a bill his new Democrat majority rushed to approve, one that repeals most restrictions on abortion in the state.
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/04/10/virginia-governor-announces-signing-of-extreme-abortion-bill-on-good-friday/
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Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced on Good Friday that he signed into law a bill his new Democrat majority rushed to approve, one that repeals most restrictions on abortion in the state.
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/04/10/virginia-governor-announces-signing-of-extreme-abortion-bill-on-good-friday/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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