WATCH: Joe Rogan, InfoWars Destroy Mainstream Media Lies to America About Ivermectin

Look at them, they are panicked pedos and liers living in their sheltered protected worlds, the time has come and there is no plan for them, they are not in the club as promised! Exposed pieces of crap! The rats will swim the water is rising and no more life preservers are available (Titanic). Run Forest runWATCH: Joe Rogan, InfoWars Destroy Mainstream Media Lies to America About Ivermectin By Alicia Powe Published October 28, 2021 at 5:58pmAs the “government-medical-media complex.” attempts to force mass compliance with mRNA vaccination, you and anyone who diverts from the mainstream narrative is branded “conspiracy theorists” or “anti-science.”The corporate media’s campaign to bombard the public with warnings about Ivermectin being a “horse de-wormer” was disrupted after podcast giant Joe Rogan revealed the medication, which is listed by the National Institute of Health’s website as an ‘antiviral agents approved for covid treatment, effectively helped him fend off the virus.But the brazen, coordinated attack on Rogan is backfiring, making it clear so-called “misinformation” is simply facts that the powers that be want you to miss or dismiss.See full report and videos here: