BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Beirut: Building collapsed, targeted tonight by Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
170 views • 6 months ago

Beirut 

Israeli attacks on civilian residential buildings are still ongoing in Beirut

Despite their claim to be targeting Hezbollah military infrastructure, Zionist bombers are levelling entire apartment blocks in Beirut. 

When you're targeting civilian infrastructure it doesn't matter how accurate your bombs are, this will be the end result. Everyone knows it, but the west would like you to think that their "precision guided" bombs only kill bad people.  

What would the west do if Russia did this in Kiev? What would they do if Iran did this to Tel Aviv? Why do the Zionists get a pass when it comes to killing civilians?

And:  Some of the attack are a few meters from the airport

Before this, couple hours ago:  Two new eviction orders were given, raising the number to 24 locations covering most of Dahyeh and other areas around Lebanon.

Attacks are now ongoing in Beirut, South, and  Beqaa.

Adding, fresh post while this video is uploading:

⭕️ In response to the Israeli crimes in Lebanon and continuous aggression, Hezbullah fired as of 23:00, approximately 200 projectiles at Israel 

Today, Hezbullah took credit for 25 actions against Israel, announcing they targeted:

- Safad

- Haifa

- Rosh Pina settlement 

- Qiryat Shmona settlement 

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Shebaa

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Ya'ra  

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Shlomi

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Admeet

- Felon base in Rosh Pina

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Huneen 

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Markaba*

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Katsrin

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Yiftah

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Ma'leh Golani

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Miskav A'm

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Al-Qalaa hill in Blida*

- Soldiers' staging grounds in a school in Markaba*

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Markaba municipality*

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Kfarkila*

- Terat Karmiel base in Haifa

- Shamshon base 

- Birya base

- Countering a UAV

* = In Lebanon


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy