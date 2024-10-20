Beirut: Building collapsed, targeted tonight by Israel

Beirut

Israeli attacks on civilian residential buildings are still ongoing in Beirut

Despite their claim to be targeting Hezbollah military infrastructure, Zionist bombers are levelling entire apartment blocks in Beirut.

When you're targeting civilian infrastructure it doesn't matter how accurate your bombs are, this will be the end result. Everyone knows it, but the west would like you to think that their "precision guided" bombs only kill bad people.

What would the west do if Russia did this in Kiev? What would they do if Iran did this to Tel Aviv? Why do the Zionists get a pass when it comes to killing civilians?

And: Some of the attack are a few meters from the airport

Before this, couple hours ago: Two new eviction orders were given, raising the number to 24 locations covering most of Dahyeh and other areas around Lebanon.

Attacks are now ongoing in Beirut, South, and Beqaa.

Adding, fresh post while this video is uploading:

⭕️ In response to the Israeli crimes in Lebanon and continuous aggression, Hezbullah fired as of 23:00, approximately 200 projectiles at Israel

Today, Hezbullah took credit for 25 actions against Israel, announcing they targeted:

- Safad

- Haifa

- Rosh Pina settlement

- Qiryat Shmona settlement

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Shebaa

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Ya'ra

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Shlomi

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Admeet

- Felon base in Rosh Pina

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Huneen

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Markaba*

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Katsrin

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Yiftah

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Ma'leh Golani

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Miskav A'm

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Al-Qalaa hill in Blida*

- Soldiers' staging grounds in a school in Markaba*

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Markaba municipality*

- Soldiers' staging grounds in Kfarkila*

- Terat Karmiel base in Haifa

- Shamshon base

- Birya base

- Countering a UAV

* = In Lebanon



