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Robotics: 3D Printer Upgrades!
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19 views • June 12, 2020
What is this video series about? I'm building a robot arm from scratch! Follow me on my journey as I make a breakthrough, hit a wall, and even check out what parts I'm using!
It's been a little while since I did a video. I actually recorded this last week but got a little sidetracked with some life stuff going on.
I was getting frustrated with some parts not printing as well as I wanted, so I took a step back and went through a battery of root cause analysis and corrective actions. The results were amazing! Plus I added some "quality of life" features that make printing easier, more reliable, and preventing some potential mechanical issues in the future!
Upgrades include:
-New housing for printer
-Fan shroud cover
-Filament guide
-Camera for Octoprint
-3D printed Raspberry Pi cover
-3D printed flex arm and housing for the camera
If you have an questions, comments, or suggestions please leave a comment below!
SUPPORTING CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
If you'd like to support my work please head over to https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=5696236 and become a patron today!
FOLLOW CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChallengeYourselfblog-100962358137299
Twitter: https://twitter.com/challen18646532
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/challengeyourselfmb
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelbemiss/
It's been a little while since I did a video. I actually recorded this last week but got a little sidetracked with some life stuff going on.
I was getting frustrated with some parts not printing as well as I wanted, so I took a step back and went through a battery of root cause analysis and corrective actions. The results were amazing! Plus I added some "quality of life" features that make printing easier, more reliable, and preventing some potential mechanical issues in the future!
Upgrades include:
-New housing for printer
-Fan shroud cover
-Filament guide
-Camera for Octoprint
-3D printed Raspberry Pi cover
-3D printed flex arm and housing for the camera
If you have an questions, comments, or suggestions please leave a comment below!
SUPPORTING CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
If you'd like to support my work please head over to https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=5696236 and become a patron today!
FOLLOW CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChallengeYourselfblog-100962358137299
Twitter: https://twitter.com/challen18646532
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/challengeyourselfmb
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelbemiss/
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