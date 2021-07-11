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TASA - July 05, 2021 - 6) Casino Gamblers, Insurance Fraud, Private Banking, Corporate Governments - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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31 views • July 11, 2021
Does it feel like Gambling, does it Smell like Banking Usury, does it Look like Corporate Government Fraud, then it's for sure a Freakin Casino club! Do you know that Military Industrial Complex categorized as insurance by the gamblers? It's a Fraud through Fear, it's there main weapon. They use it to get you buy all type of insurance including funding their Military insurance club. Engineered Fear by Fake News is driving people adrenaline level to the roof, pushing them to buy all type of insurance for everything in their life including unlimited fund to Military Industrial Complex. This clip reveals the Root Cause of Insurance Fraud - Journey into Ancient History.
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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