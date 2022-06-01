Eurozone Inflation Reaches Record 8.1% in May

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05/31/2022 Inflation in the eurozone is now at its highest level since 1997. Soaring prices are weighing on household finances and making it more urgent for officials to act quickly to head off further increases in the cost of living. The European Central Bank has yet to hike its interest rate to kill the economy outright.