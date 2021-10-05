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Schools Teaching Sodomy, Pedophilia & Perversion to Kids, Warns Rev. Lowery
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92 views • October 05, 2021
Government schools are relentlessly indoctrinating young children in Illinois with abominable perversion, warns Rev. David Lowery in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Rev. Lowery, who worked with Al Sharpton and even led the local NAACP for two terms, sounded the alarm about all of the evil, including a new law passed in Illinois that requires grotesque indoctrination. "Their idea of safe sex is abortion and condoms," he said. "You won't allow prayer in school, but you will allow an abomination like this."
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