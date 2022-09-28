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Episode 184: Stop Bladder Leakage, Urge & Stress Incontinence
Let's Talk Wellness Now
Let's Talk Wellness Now
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62 views • September 28, 2022

Have you suffered from vaginal trauma from birthing? Are you menopausal and tired of the vaginal dryness and pain with intercourse? Ready to get rid of urinary leakage without surgery? Dr. Deb shares her personal experience with pelvic floor repair and wishes she had this device before she had surgery. You can prevent surgery and solve your urinary leakage. 

Do not miss these highlights:

02:02 The amazing Morpheus V device.

02:45 Why is it important to have a strong pelvic floor? 

03:51 We can actually do non-invasive treatments for people who do not want or are not candidates to undergo surgical intervention.

06:02 The things that happen post-surgically in many women.

07:32  Different medications we can give vaginally to help rejuvenate tissues and nerves.

08:54 V tone and Morpheus V can help strengthen the pelvic floor, help reproduce new collagen, and new cell turnover in the vaginal tissue. 

09:47 The loss of hormones makes a significant change to the pelvic floor, to the vaginal tissue, to our sexual stimulation, and to how we look We feel from our head all the way to our toe.

12:10 We could have the best sex lives after 50 if we have the right tools.

13:16 We have seen a lot of erectile dysfunction post-COVID.

17:43 Knowing which muscles to engage in and how long is huge when doing a Kegel exercise.

18:00 The V Tone program – teaches your body how to do Kegel 

19:19 If we can rejuvenate that pelvic floor, it can assist with constipation, it can assist with the pain in intercourse, it can assist the vaginal dryness, and it also assists in urinary incontinence. 

Resources Mentioned

Whether you are recovering from an illness or just looking to maintain your current overall health, schedule a consult with us at Serenity Health Care  by calling  (262)522-8640 or visit https://www.serenityhealthcarecenter.com 

Keywords
hormoneserectile dysfunctionpelvic floornon-invasive treatments
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy