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In The News: Patents Show Covid Was Manmade | The Digital Technocracy is Here
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51 views • August 10, 2021
It's time for another 'In the News' edition of Objective:Health and today we're focusing on (surprise, surprise) the Covid agenda!
On this episode we take a look at an article posted on Mercola.com where an interview with David E. Martin, Ph.D. who has been in the business of tracking patent applications and approvals since 1998 with his company M-Cam International Innovation Risk Management and has even monitored biological and chemical weapons treaty violations for the US government in 2001. Martin talks about the hundreds of patents that show SARS-CoV-2 is a manmade virus that has been tinkered with for decades.
We also talk about a new Biden proposal for a DARPA-like biomedical research agency that would operate under the guise of treatments for chronic disease, but seems to be really about merging national security and health security through hoovering masses of private data from digital devices and health care providers to assess pre-crime scoring. The digital technocracy we've been warning about for years is truly on our doorstep, and the Covid 'pandemic' was just the pretext needed to push it forward.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health for a scintillating discussion on the above and more.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
On this episode we take a look at an article posted on Mercola.com where an interview with David E. Martin, Ph.D. who has been in the business of tracking patent applications and approvals since 1998 with his company M-Cam International Innovation Risk Management and has even monitored biological and chemical weapons treaty violations for the US government in 2001. Martin talks about the hundreds of patents that show SARS-CoV-2 is a manmade virus that has been tinkered with for decades.
We also talk about a new Biden proposal for a DARPA-like biomedical research agency that would operate under the guise of treatments for chronic disease, but seems to be really about merging national security and health security through hoovering masses of private data from digital devices and health care providers to assess pre-crime scoring. The digital technocracy we've been warning about for years is truly on our doorstep, and the Covid 'pandemic' was just the pretext needed to push it forward.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health for a scintillating discussion on the above and more.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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