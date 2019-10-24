CIA COUP: Impeachment Witnesses, Congressional Officials & Staffers Likely All CIA Assets - 1660-6P

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E-Militia Article: CIA COUP: Impeachment Witnesses, Congressional Officials & Staffers Likely All CIA Assets http://ow.ly/gymH30pLKYT
B4IN ARTICLE: CIA COUP: Impeachment Witnesses, Congressional Officials & Staffers Likely All CIA Assets | Politics http://ow.ly/lf0s30pLL9o
GUEST: Debbie Bacigalupi, a businesswoman from a sixth-generation California farming and ranching family, is an avid rural advocate. Debbie speaks for Liberty while exposing the details of United Nations Agenda 21 (a.k.a. "The 2030 Agenda") and its extensive web of tyranny. Debbie's quest to not only preserve and safeguard private property and intellectual rights; but protect small local farmers; clean up food, air and water from chemicals; terminate overarching regulations; and repair the education system, has her in high demand to speak across the nation.
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