Israeli Defence Force Veteran 'Drops Shocking Truth Bomb' - Accusing PM Netanyahu of Orchestrating an ‘Inside Job’ on the 7th October

Israeli Defence Force Veteran drops shocking truth bomb accusing Prime Minister Netanyahu of orchestrating an ‘Inside Job’ on the 7th October.
The veteran claims that the beginning of the war was conducted with full knowledge & approval of the Israeli Government and intelligence services.
I've heard similar synopsis from several others.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.