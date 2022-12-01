Rebellion: The Illusion Of Choice. Rebellion in its purest expression is a complete failure to imitate the character of God. Satan pretends to offer a better option. Yet, all the serpent offers is death. Lucifer parades around like an “Angel of Light.” When in reality, he is a demonic angel of death, cheating God’s people out of their authority and inherence in Christ Jesus. #Rebellion #Obedience All podcasts will be released @ 5 a.m. on Fridays! https://christiansoulprepperpodcast.buzzsprout.com/ Thank You! Brother Lance😊

