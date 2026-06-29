Well Well WEll.. Iran Talking Some BIG Sheeet!! WHY?? Unless You are able to SURPRISE Your Opponent.

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The Truth mirrored from the NOW-unO YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/8iqbc4_4vgc?si=hbhAcJmb0imA2PeE
Quotation from original video description: "Looks Like a Playbook I have seen before..."
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