The Imagined Three Oaths In The Talmud Leads To The Apocalypse.

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This video explains what are the Three Oaths in the Talmud, the arguments for and against the Three Oaths used by Zionists and anti-Zionists and how I uncovered the hidden biblical meaning behind the Holocaust Shoah. And at the same time, how that hidden meaning alludes to what following the Three Oaths literally leads to (for the Jewish people), and how it relates to the current Middle East conflict between Israel and the Arabs/Palestinians.
The title of this video has a double meaning. The first is using 'apocalypse' in the sense of it's literal meaning of "to uncover" or "unveiling" what is hidden. The second is using 'apocalypse' in the general "end of the world" sense.
This video is for educational purposes in order to learn from history and not repeat the mistakes of the past.
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