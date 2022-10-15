The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
October 14, 2022
Tonight on THE Right Dissident Dalton Clodfelter breaks down the recent leaks from Tucker Carlson's interview of Kanye West. He also discusses the trauma that develops years after gender transitions.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1o0pbi-kanye-west-leaked-footage-trans-man-regrets-loses-hair.html
