© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Science, Science Fiction & Covid 19
Follow
0
Share
Report
67 views • March 26, 2021
You would think that finding information that is scientific and trustworthy is easy, but it is anything but easy. Making matters worse, there is too much science fiction published in our best medical journals, and a large portion of alternative thinking is censored when
it has a different narrative. Dr. Len and Francesco share stories about the science and science fiction of Covid 19.Also, be sure to check out our new section on doctor saputo.com Making the Right Choice About the Covid 19 Vaccine at https://doctorsaputo.com/a/making-the-right-choice-about-the-covid-19-vaccine
it has a different narrative. Dr. Len and Francesco share stories about the science and science fiction of Covid 19.Also, be sure to check out our new section on doctor saputo.com Making the Right Choice About the Covid 19 Vaccine at https://doctorsaputo.com/a/making-the-right-choice-about-the-covid-19-vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.