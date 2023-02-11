READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 98
1 <A Psalm.> Oh, sing to the LORD a new song! For He has done marvelous things; His right hand and His holy arm have gained Him the victory.
2 The LORD has made known His salvation; His righteousness He has revealed in the sight of the nations.
3 He has remembered His mercy and His faithfulness to the house of Israel; All the ends of the earth have seen the salvation of our God.
4 Shout joyfully to the LORD, all the earth; Break forth in song, rejoice, and sing praises.
5 Sing to the LORD with the harp, With the harp and the sound of a psalm,
6 With trumpets and the sound of a horn; Shout joyfully before the LORD, the King.
7 Let the sea roar, and all its fullness, The world and those who dwell in it;
8 Let the rivers clap their hands; Let the hills be joyful together
9 before the LORD, For He is coming to judge the earth. With righteousness He shall judge the world, And the peoples with equity.
(Ps. 98:1-9 NKJ)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.