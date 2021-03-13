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EyeOpener: PLANDEMI - a Documentary who show the Fascism in DENMARK (on danish) [10.03.2021]
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0 view • March 13, 2021
Pinned by Øjenåbner [Eye opener] 1 day ago [English + links below]
0:35 Nedlukningen
7:24 Afstand
11:50 Skeptisk
14:44 Ensomhed
18:34 Konkurs
24:24 Mundbind
39:27 Minksagen
49:53 Epidemiloven
1:06:19 Test
1:18:52 Vaccinepas
1:22:48 Vaccine
1:34:41 The Great Reset
English:
0:35 The shutdown
7:24 Distance
11:50 Skeptical
14:44 Loneliness
18:34 Bankruptcy
24:24 Mouthpiece
39:27 Minksagen
49:53 Epidemic Law
1:06:19 Test
1:18:52 Vaccine Pass
1:22:48 Vaccine
1:34:41 The Great Reset
9,232 views • Mar 10, 2021
https://youtu.be/vekMK8hP9IA
Source:
Øjenåbner - 2.3K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdQQeY4rRL16lV12QWNZaNg
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0:35 Nedlukningen
7:24 Afstand
11:50 Skeptisk
14:44 Ensomhed
18:34 Konkurs
24:24 Mundbind
39:27 Minksagen
49:53 Epidemiloven
1:06:19 Test
1:18:52 Vaccinepas
1:22:48 Vaccine
1:34:41 The Great Reset
English:
0:35 The shutdown
7:24 Distance
11:50 Skeptical
14:44 Loneliness
18:34 Bankruptcy
24:24 Mouthpiece
39:27 Minksagen
49:53 Epidemic Law
1:06:19 Test
1:18:52 Vaccine Pass
1:22:48 Vaccine
1:34:41 The Great Reset
9,232 views • Mar 10, 2021
https://youtu.be/vekMK8hP9IA
Source:
Øjenåbner - 2.3K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdQQeY4rRL16lV12QWNZaNg
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ojenabner
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ojenabner/
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ECfRM3IXlfp9/
Reddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/Ojenabner/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/Jonas70595586
PayPal - https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=RJUCQCWHWH9X6
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=20188865
Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/ahaek_gaming
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