Israel Controls Donald Trump & Plays Him Like an Orange Fiddle

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This November, America has a chance to vote out the current White House occupants: Benjamin Netanyahu and his poodle Donald Trump. Pro-Israel Trump supporters are unAmerican shills for a foreign government that uses our own tax dollars to send our own American military troops to die in wars for Israeli interests.
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