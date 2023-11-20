Rep. James Comer | Biden Crime Family Congressional Investigation, Subpeona updates

Rep. James Comer: 🚨The White House is withholding over 82,000 pages of Joe Biden's pseudonym emails, refuses to provide proof that Joe loaned his brother money, and now seeks to block the Bidens and former staff from testifying before Congress.

Buyden's pledge to be transparent was just hot air.





