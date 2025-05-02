Monsters, Inc. – Scott Hensler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show 125: The real monsters of today are just the hand puppet of the real monsters of the spirit realm. The horrors they induce in the physical is an example of can lay ahead in the spiritual without Jesus Christ!
Donation - https://buymeacoffee.com/grumpyoldexorcist
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GrumpyOldExorcist
SoundCloud playlist: https://soundcloud.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/sets
Main website: https://scotthenslernetwork.org
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/GrumpyOldExorcist
Audio only: https://grumpy-old-exorcist.mixlr.com/recordings
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/GrumpyOldExorcists
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scotthensler/home