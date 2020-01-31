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Why Otto Warburg's Metabolic Theory is a Cancer Game Changer | Dr. Thomas Seyfried, PhD
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308 views • January 31, 2020
Did you know Otto Warburg won the Nobel Prize in the 1920s for his work on cancer cells? Today, Dr. Thomas Seyfried is making incredible advancements built on Warburg’s Metabolic Theory for treating cancer.
Want to learn more about the origin of cancer? Visit The Truth About Cancer and discover the different ways cancer can affect our bodies: http://bit.ly/cancer-causes-articles
Want to learn more about the origin of cancer? Visit The Truth About Cancer and discover the different ways cancer can affect our bodies: http://bit.ly/cancer-causes-articles
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