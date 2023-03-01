"Planet Lockdown" -A Documentary About the Fraudulent Pandemic, How it Was Created and Who the Perpetrators Are

MIRRORED from Real Truth Real News

https://rumble.com/v2b5u3g--planet-lockdown-a-documentary-about-the-fraudulent-pandemic-how-it-was-cre.html

WHO CRIMINAL ACTS: The Director of WHO Tedros Ghebreyesus in collusion with Gates, Fauci, Drosten, Pfizer, Moderna and Governments around the world fraudulently and criminally declared a Pandemic by changing the definition and creating case numbers using a fraudulent PCR test. This was done so Nation States could declare a National Emergency and use non tested emergency use only experimental toxic vaccines on the world which have now caused millions of deaths and injuries worldwide. Safe Early treatments were blocked to accomplish this agenda killing millions of innocent people.

This Fraudulent Pandemic was also declared to instill fear and panic in the populations around the world to force control people into compliance using lockdowns, masking, social distancing and vaccine passports. The WHO is a Global Criminal Cartel Organization that must be Stopped and Dismantled. Their End Goal is Total World Control and they will use future pandemics declared through the WHO to accomplish this agenda, that is why it is so important that every citizen in the world fights back and stops once and for all the WHO Accord that would remove human rights and give the WHO authority to lockdown the planet again while force injecting anyone who resists.

Planet Lockdown is a 90-minute documentary on the situation the world finds itself in. We spoke to some of the brightest and bravest minds in the world including epidemiologists, scientists, doctors, lawyers, protesters a statesman and a prince. Website: www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com





