What Makes America Unique in Human History C.L. Bryant Answers on The Kevin J. Johnston Show.

C.L. Bryant was a guest on The Kevin J. Johnston show. We enjoyed a 90-minute conversation about America, Trump, Biden, Black Lives Matter, AntiFa, Communism, Black on Black Crime, and Race-Baiters like Jesse Jackson.
We discussed CL Bryant's movie RUNAWAY SLAVE, which is an award-winning documentary produced by C.L. Bryant.
The Full Interview was on The Kevin J. Johnston Show, Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
The entire 2-hour show is here: https://odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3/CL-Bryant-on-The-Kevin-J.-Johnston-Show---What-is-Going-on-In-America_:f
Thank you very much to C.L. BRYANT for being on The Kevin J. Johnston Show.
