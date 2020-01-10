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Deep State Attempting To Sabotage Trump’s Foreign Policy, Start WW3 - War Room Full Show
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8 views • January 10, 2020
Iran launches strikes on U.S. embassy in Iraq as The War Room is live on air. Alex Jones joins the broadcast to break down with his intelligence and analysis on the developments in Iran and Iraq. We also look at other breaking news including Elon Musk in China, Trump meeting with Zuckerberg and Democrats failing impeachment. We extend the broadcast and take calls. Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!
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