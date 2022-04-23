Cancers Taking Off "Like Wildfire" - Dr. Ryan Cole Explains How the Shots Disrupt the Immune System

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Red Voice Media
"When you have a weakened immune system because [of] the spike protein, the shots, the mRNA, the lipid nanoparticle itself, all these toxic agents, turning off that immune response — now the cancer says, 'Hey, I have nobody to fight me off,' and then the cancer starts doubling very quickly and then can spread very quickly."
Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/04/cancer-depleting-immune-systems-and-the-who-pandemic-treaty-dr-ryan-cole-with-maria-zeee/
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