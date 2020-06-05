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A REAL LONG TIME nearly headless
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8 views • June 05, 2020
i dont get why youre over here not over there
to be honest i think youd make a dope pair
i dont have much time for you baby so i dont care
youve got a real long time
so lets go for a walk we dont have to talk
no we dont my baby lets just step and stare
for a real long time
i said hey baby this is life and it is crazy
lets take a trip to where the rivers are lazy
i think need to get away for maybe
a real long time
so lets go take a trip and then well skinny dip
yes we will my baby lets just strip and swim
for a real long time
to be honest i think youd make a dope pair
i dont have much time for you baby so i dont care
youve got a real long time
so lets go for a walk we dont have to talk
no we dont my baby lets just step and stare
for a real long time
i said hey baby this is life and it is crazy
lets take a trip to where the rivers are lazy
i think need to get away for maybe
a real long time
so lets go take a trip and then well skinny dip
yes we will my baby lets just strip and swim
for a real long time
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