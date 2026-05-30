Russia has never had any aggressive intentions against European countries - Putin, clip 2

Russia has never had any aggressive intentions against European countries.

Adding:

Putin says Russian forces are advancing on all fronts daily, and the battlefield situation gives Moscow grounds to declare the conflict is nearing its end.



He added that EU policy bears direct responsibility for what happened in Ukraine.



On the possibility of UAV launches from Latvia into Russia: All locations of direct military threats to Russia are legitimate targets.

More Putin:

Putin:



When we started the construction of Nord Stream, was that a bad thing for the German state, for the German economy?

And now, when they refuse to buy our energy, is this better for them?

Putin commented on the statement by Lithuanian Foreign Minister who called on NATO to attack Kaliningrad.

He stated that "Russia has the means to level to the ground anyone who says such things."

Adding:

Zelensky says Ukrainian intelligence has information about Russia preparing a new massive strike, urging citizens to heed air raid alerts. He added that all services are on standby and the Air Force will operate around the clock.

@DD Geopolitics

about last add: (Russia has previous said several times, that retaliation for the strike on the college killing 21 students, mostly girls, will continue and will be hard. To start with, Oreshnik was used last week on Kiev.) - Cynthia